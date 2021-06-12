UEFA says Danish forward Christian Eriksen has been stabilised after he collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

The incident caused the suspension of the match in the first half and the player’s Denmark teammates were in tears as medical staff were attending to him.

A statement posted on the Euro 2020 social media pages reads: “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

BREAKING: The #EURO2020 match between Denmark and Finland has been suspended due to a medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/TQDC4WytyB — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 12, 2021