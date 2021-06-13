The question on whether or not the Chibuku Super Cup will continue, remains unanswered after government yesterday banned all sporting activities to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Vice President Costantino Chiwenga, who is also the country’s Health Minister, announced new measures government has put in place to make sure the spread of the novel virus remains in check.

“All public gatherings, churches, music shows and sports have been banned, except for funerals with only 30 people allowed to attend,” Chiwenga said.

The Chibuku Super Cup is currently in motion after government finally gave the green light for football in the country to return after an 18-month long Covid-19 enforced break.

The tournament is being played with a strict adherence to Covid-19 procedures in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

