Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi is hoping to retain the services of several first-team players who helped the team finish fourth last term.

A number of stars have been linked with top clubs and Zimbabwean fullback Divine Lunga is said to have attracted interest from the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Striker Knox Mutizwa is said to be among the shortlisted players wanted by Kaizer Chiefs when their transfer ban comes to an end in August.

Other top performers from last term who could leave include Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ntsako Makhubela, Pule Mmodi, Michael Gumede, Sifiso Mlungwana, Thabani Zuke and Velemseni Ndwandwe.

Speaking to TimesLive, coach Ncikazi said: “For teams like Arrows, it’s going to be a struggle a bit if we sell players. My prayer is that we try to maintain the same squad or wait until December, where you know you’ve established yourself, and then sell in that transfer window.

“My wish, unfortunately is not in [my] control — the management will decide. But if we decide to sell, the process of replacing should be in place. If you sell a defender we must already be starting to look at a defender.”