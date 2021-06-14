Warriors midfielder Thabani Kamusoko says hard work helped his ZESCO side win the Zambian Premier League title for the 2020/21 season.

The club, which also has another Zimbabwean Tafadzwa ‘Fire’ Rusike on its books, was confirmed champions after their 2-0 victory over Napsa Stars on Sunday.

ZESCO won the championship with three games to spare and the title is their ninth in the Zambian Premier League.

Kamusoka, who has now won his first medal with the club, posted on Instagram soon after his team was confirmed the champions on Sunday: “It has not been an easy season but through working hard we are happy that today we were crowned champions.”