Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says he returned to his country, Croatia, soon after the last AFCON qualifier against Zambia in late March because there was nothing that was going to occupy him next as the local league season was yet to start.

The coach was criticised for taking another time away from work after spending a long holiday in his country at the end of last year year.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Logarusic clarified his decision to leave the country for the second time.

He said: “I wanted to come back to Harare a little earlier because I took only three weeks off after our last African Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia in March, but the point is at that moment nothing was happening here in Zimbabwe.

“There was no league, no national team football, so I stayed put in my country.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has now started with the Chibuku Super Cup and I am back here working as usual.”

Logarusic has also started preparations for the COSAFA Cup and is expected to name the squad for tournament that will happen from 7-18 July in South Africa.

The coach has already engaged a couple of local club coaches and will be in Bulawayo this week.