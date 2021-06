Patrik Schick scored a brace which sealed the 2-0 victory for Czech Republic against Scotland in a Group D encounter played on Monday.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker’s brilliant header put the visitors ahead three minutes before the break, but an outrageous long range strike in the seven minutes into the secon half stole the spotlight.

Here is the goal.

The Schick goal was quality and looks even better from this angle. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XKOvcxkGOT — MUHQ News (@MUHQNews) June 14, 2021

