Washington Arubi has reportedly attracted interest from other clubs as his future with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) is yet to be decided.

The Zimbabwean keeper signed a one-year contract which will expire this month and according to his agent, Michael Ngobeni, nothing news has been agreed to yet.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Ngobeni said: “I can confirm that there is still no new deal for Washington Arubi at TTM, and as things stand, he will be out of contract at the end of the month.

“But he is not worried about that at the moment. He is on holiday and just enjoying some time off after doing so well this past season.

“His mood is very high, and he is very excited about how he has done and what he has achieved.”

Arubi had an impressive campaign last term after, making 28 league appearances, and played a pivotal role in the team’s Nebank Cup’s triumph.

He was also named the best player the cup tournament’s best player.

