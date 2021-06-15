Teko Modise launches scathing attack on Ian Gorowa

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise has thrown a huge dig at Ian ‘Dibango’ Gorowa, accusing the former Warriors coach of wanting to prove a point to players that he is the boss, at the expense of winning the league title.
Modise and Gorowa were together at South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, with the former blaming the latter for Sundowns’ failure to win the league title in the year 2015.
“Sundowns had four games remaining in the season. They needed six points to secure the league title, so all they needed to do was win two games, or at the very least draw three and win one,” wrote Modise in his book titled The Curse of Theko.
“A Zimbabwean named Ian Gorowa was coaching Sundowns at the time. He had been a talented footballer in his day, but later would be handed a 10-year ban by the football association in Zimbabwe for his role in a match-fixing scandal in his home country.
“However, at this point in our story, Gorowa was just a coach – a very good coach – but something odd started happening towards the end of the season when the trophy looked to be in the bag.
“With four games to go in the season, all against smaller teams, Gorowa started changing things unnecessarily. He was placing players out of position, putting strikers on the wing and defenders in the midfield. Some even joked that he would have put Teko as a goalkeeper and himself in the number-10 position if he had it all his way.”
“Gorowa seemed hellbent on proving a point rather than winning the league. It sometimes seems as if the most important thing for a coach is to constantly prove that he is the big man at the head of the table. This was an especially difficult task at Mamelodi Sundowns where all the players were extremely well-paid celebrities in South Africa,” he added.