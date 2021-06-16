Warriors defender Adam Chicksen has been offered a new deal at English fifth-tier club Notts County.

The Zimbabwean’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this June after joining the club for one season in September last year.

He made twenty-one appearances across all competitions and was a core member of the squad which failed to win promotion into English League Two in the Playoffs stage.

Notts County confirmed that they’ve offered Chicksen a new deal along with six players. However, the 29-year old is yet to accept the offer.

Speaking on the retained players, Notts County’s directors released a statement, saying: “Our recruitment team have been working closely with head coach Ian Burchnall since his arrival to identify players we believe can help us realise our goal of returning to the EFL as soon as possible and we look forward to welcoming fresh talent to the squad in the coming weeks.”