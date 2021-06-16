The English Premier League has announced the fixtures for the 2021/22 season with champions Manchester City scheduled to face Tottenham on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Aston Villa, which has Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on their books, will start the term with a game against Watford while Admiral Muskwe’s Leicester City will be up against Wolves.

Manchester United host Leeds with Champions League winners Chelsea clashing against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s first game is against Norwich and Arsenal start the campaign versus newcomers Brentford.

The first round will take place on 14 August.

Here are Matchday One fixtures:

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa