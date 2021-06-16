The English Premier League has announced the fixtures for the 2021/22 season with champions Manchester City scheduled to face Tottenham on the opening weekend of the campaign.
Aston Villa, which has Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on their books, will start the term with a game against Watford while Admiral Muskwe’s Leicester City will be up against Wolves.
Manchester United host Leeds with Champions League winners Chelsea clashing against Crystal Palace.
Liverpool’s first game is against Norwich and Arsenal start the campaign versus newcomers Brentford.
The first round will take place on 14 August.
Here are Matchday One fixtures:
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Leeds United
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Aston Villa