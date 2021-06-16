The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has released a list of sporting disciplines classified as ‘low risk’ and will be allowed to continue despite governing banning all sports amid measures to curb surging cases of Covid-19.

Last week, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health, announced that all gatherings and sports were now outlawed as the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration battles to keep the novel virus in check.

However, there was hope that football would be given a reprieve, basing on the fact that since the Chibuku Super Cup began, only one positive result had been recorded, with top-flight clubs  working hand-in-glove to ensure that Covid-19 measures put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) would be strictly-followed.

The SRC did confirm on Monday that all sports are now banned but today released a list of ‘low risk’ disciplines such as cricket, golf, chess, table tennis and badminton, tennis, athletics and motor sport now allowed to resume, while football was not included.

