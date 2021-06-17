FC Platinum have announced a technical partnership with British sportswear manufacture Umbro.

The partnership comes after the Zimbabwe champions had started the 2021 season using Kappa-branded kits. They become the only team in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League that currently have an active deal with the kit marker.

Umbro is also the technical sponsor of the Warriors after ZIFA struck a deal in 2019.

The association signed a three-year deal with the sportswear manufacturer and the deal is now in its third year.