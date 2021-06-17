Gianluigi Buffon has signed a 2-year deal with Serie B outfit Parma.
The 43-year-old is joining the club as a free agent twenty-six years after leaving the side. He was considering retiring at the end of his one-year contract with Juventus, but has shelved those plans to seal a return to Parma where he began his career.
He is back where he belongs.
He is back home.#SupermanReturns 🔙🟡🔵@gianluigibuffon @Kyle_J_Krause @ParmaCalcio_en pic.twitter.com/bh2FO6P8YX
— Parma Calcio 1913 (@1913parmacalcio) June 17, 2021
More to follow.