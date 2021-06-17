Callisto Pasuwa is now on course to win a third successive league title after his Nyasa Big Bullets side moved to the top of the Malawi Super League table on Wednesday.

Bullets beat Ntwopa 3-0 in their matchday 20 encounter, thanks to Hassan Kajoke’s hat-trick. The victory put the team on top of the standings with forty-two points, two ahead of second-placed Silver Strikers who have a game in hand.

And with only ten games left to finish the campaign, the Zimbabwean gaffer, who has won back-to-back titles in the two previous seasons, feels it’s no longer ideal for them to drop points in the following games.

“Well done to the boys,” he told reporters after the Wednesday’s game. “We are now in a stage where we need to collect everything when we play.”

Bullets will travel to Lilongwe this Saturday for their next league clash against Civil Sporting Club at the Civo Stadium.

The coach added: “Remember we are in the chasing pack, if we drop points, it will be a setback to the team.

“So we need those three points.”