Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Thursday.

Nakamba was accompanied by by handlers and former Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker Dexter Blackstock.

Blackstock, who has interest in the pharmaceutical industry, is looking for opportunities to invest invest in the country.

Here is the moment Nakamba met the president:

When @Nakamba_11 met his President at State House in Harare today. pic.twitter.com/xbdETRvput — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) June 17, 2021