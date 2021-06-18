Golden Arrows chairperson Mato Madlala says they will not block any player willing to leave the club during this pre-season.

Zimbabwean pair of Divine Lunga and Knox Mutizwa have been linked with transfers to big clubs after some brilliant performances last term.

Lunga is said to have attracted interest from the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates while Mutizwa is said to be among the shortlisted players wanted by Kaizer Chiefs when their transfer ban comes to an end in August.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Madlala said: “In this world you can’t stop anyone from leaving, there’s a song that says (Leave but you will miss me) so you can’t stop anyone from leaving, even a child you allow to play with fire so can learn.

“So, I don’t believe in stopping players or coaches if they want to leave, if you see greater opportunities chase them, as Arrows we will always find new players, it’s very important to develop more players.

“If you feel you ready to leave for other opportunities, we will allow that.”

Meanwhile, Arrows have already parted ways with their coach Mandla Ncikazi.