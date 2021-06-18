Kaizer Chiefs fans bombarded Knowledge Musona’ recent post on Twitter, pleading with him to return to the Soweto giants.

The Smiling Assassin, as the 30-year old Aces Youth Academy graduate was fondly-known during his two spells at Naturena, currently faces a uncertain future at Belgian side Anderlecht, who reportedly deemed him as surplus to requirements after his loan spell at KAS Eupen ended.

Musona took to the microblogging site last night and tweeted “Once you stop chasing, you will start attracting”, a post Chiefs fans took advantage to plead with the Warriors to come back “home”.

16 of the 20 replies on that tweet were Chiefs fans pleading with him to return to the Stuart Baxter-coached side.

I will be happy if you are coming back to Kaizer Chiefs. — Siniko Shylock Ntlatywa (@ShylockSiniko) June 17, 2021

You have a home where every fan loves you. Come back to Chiefs — Spencer Mavura (@spencermavura) June 17, 2021

I still remember how your injury @KMusonaofficial in 2015 prevented @KaizerChiefs from reaching their first CAF champions league group stages after making a serious come back from 3 goal deficit to AS Vita.I think you still have unfinished CAF champions league bussiness with us — @lucky_mhlanga23 (@LMhlanga23) June 17, 2021

Come back home brother we are waiting for you in phefeni 'kaizer chiefs — Nathi ndlovu (@Nathind72004310) June 18, 2021

