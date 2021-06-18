Kaizer Chiefs fans bombarded Knowledge Musona’ recent post on Twitter, pleading with him to return to the Soweto giants.

The Smiling Assassin, as the 30-year old Aces Youth Academy graduate was fondly-known during his two spells at Naturena, currently faces a uncertain future at Belgian side Anderlecht, who reportedly deemed him as surplus to requirements after his loan spell at KAS Eupen ended.

Musona took to the microblogging site last night and tweeted “Once you stop chasing, you will start attracting”, a post Chiefs fans took advantage to plead with the Warriors to come back “home”.

16 of the 20 replies on that tweet were Chiefs fans pleading with him to return to the Stuart Baxter-coached side.

No related posts.