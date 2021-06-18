Zambian striker Patson Daka could become the latest player from the COSAFA region to play in the English Premier League.

The 22-year old is reportedly closing on joining Leicester City in a £25m ($34.6m) deal. The Zambia international scored 34 goals in 42 games in the previous term for Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

Liverpool and Chelsea were mentioned as contenders for his signature, but the Foxes have charged into the race to sign him and appear to have been victorious.

According to reports in England, the deal is almost done after City reached an agreement with Salzburg.

Should Daka completes this move, he will link up with fellow Southern African and Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe whose contract was recently renewed at the club.

He will also play against Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa and Brighton striker Percy Tau who both come from the COSAFA region.