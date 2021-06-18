DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been linked with Divine Lunga, are reportedly also interested in signing his Warriors teammate Kudakwashe Machachi.

Mahachi, who is a former Brazilian himself, is on the ranks of their city rivals SuperSport United, coached by Zimbabwean tactician Kaitano Tembo.

South African publication Kick Off, claims that players will go in opposite directions between SuperSport and Sundowns, with Mahachi one of the pieces of the puzzle.

“Kudakwashe Mahachi is another player that has been linked with a return to the Brazilians next season and, according to a source, Aubrey Ngoma and Tebogo Langerman could leave Chloorkop to join Matsatsantsa” reads part of the report.