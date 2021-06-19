The CAF Champions League semi-final first leg between Esperance and Al Ahly has been marred by pre-match drama after pleyers of the away side (Al Ahly) walked off the pitch complaining of suffocation due to teargas thrown by Tunisian Police due to crowd trouble.

Police clashed with fans of the home side (Esperance) and threw teargas at them at the Hammadi Agrabi Stadium before kick off.

During their warm up, A Ahly players walked off the pitch complaining that the smoke was affecting their breath.

Kick off was originally-scheduled for 19:00.

More to follow..

