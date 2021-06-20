Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare says the announcement of the Warriors squad for the 2021 Cosafa Cup is expected to be held this week.

Zimbabwe are set to take part in the regional tournament which will happen in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa from July 7-18.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Mpandare said they are awaiting the outcome of ZIFA’s application to Government for football to resume before they can announce the squad.

“We are waiting for Government approval and the team might be announced next week (this week), ” the team manager said.

“The coach would like to have a look at players that haven’t played in the AFCON qualifiers and that includes some who impressed him at the CHAN tournament.”

The Warriors are in Group C along with African football heavyweights Senegal, Mozambique and Namibia.

Senegal are taking part in the tournament for the first time as a guest nation.