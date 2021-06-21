CAF president Patrice Motsepe has revealed that they are considering forming an African Super League.

The competition will be similar to that which had been planned for Europe but was scrapped after a backlash.

According to Motsepe, the concept of the proposed Super League is already in discussion and the confederation plans to learn from the failed European tournament in coming up with the best implementation.

The South African businessman said in a statement posted on CAF website: “We are assessing and in preliminary discussions to start an inclusive and broadly supported and beneficial CAF African Super League.

“We have been following the attempts by some top European clubs to form a Euro Super League and will learn from their experience and pitfalls.”

The idea of the African Super League was first mooted by Fifa president Gianni Infantino when Motsepe assumed office in March.

According to a report by Reuters, Infantino suggested the league would have 20 permanent member clubs, as well as others who would qualify via regional play-offs. He predicted it would bring in US$3-billion in five years.