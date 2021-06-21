Supersport United have officially announced that Evans Rusike is leaving the club after three years of service.

Rusike joined the Pretoria-based side in 2018 and will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of this month.

His departure was first confirmed by the club’s CEO Stan Matthews two weeks ago and now United has issued an official statement on the development.

The Zimbabwean is leaving the team together with Lucky Mohomi.

The statement reads: “SuperSport United FC would like to confirm the departure of Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi.

“We would like to thank Rusike and Mohomi for their contributions and wish them all the best for their future endeavors.”