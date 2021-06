South Africa have announced the squad for this year’s COSAFA Cup.

The tournament is set to happen in Nelson Mandela Bay from 7-18 July and Bafana Bafana, who are the hosts, are in Group along with Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana .

Bafana Bafana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC).

Defenders: Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Denwin Farmer (Baroka FC), Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Njabulo Ngcobo (Moroka Swallows FC), Keenan Phillips (Supersport United FC), Mashweu Mphahlele (Baroka FC), Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic FC), Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates FC).

Midfielders: Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Moroka Swallows FC), Tiklas Thutlwa (Black Leopards FC), Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC).

Strikers: Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC), Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC).