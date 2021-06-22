Football has been given the green light to resume following its suspension two weeks ago due to the ballooning coronavirus cases in the country.

The Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) confirmed the news while announcing the nine sport codes that have been granted an exemption to resume specific activities.

The Chibuku Super Cup campaign is now expected to restart this weekend. The games were suspended after Matchday 5.

The SRC also approved the camp for the national team.

The Warriors are set to take part in the COSAFA Cup which is scheduled for July 7-18 in Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa.

They are in Group A along with Senegal, Mozambique and Namibia.

Related