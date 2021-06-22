The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC),has given a green light for football to resume.

The local top-flight had returned after 18 months of inactivity due to the Covid-19, starting with the Chibuku Super Cup while the league was scheduled to commence next month but due to surging cases of the novel virus, government saw it fitting for all sports to be suspended.

A reprieve was then given to non-contact sports days later, with contact disciplines being deemed as high risk, a position which has now changed, based on the letter from the Commission seen by this publication.

The Chibuku Super Cup will now resume.

