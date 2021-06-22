Zimbabwe has again missed out on earning two slots in the inter-club competitions after the Confederation of the African Football (CAF) confirmed the top twelve nations that will be allowed to send two teams in each tournament next season.

The country dropped two places on the latest ranking released to number seventeen with eight points.

The drop followed after FC Platinum, Zimbabwe’s representative in the 2020/21 Champions League campaign, failed to reach the group stages which could have earned the nation at least 0.5 points. This was coupled with failure to field a team in the second-tier competition, the Confederation Cup.

The top twelve countries that have received two slots in the next season are Algeria, Angola, DRC, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia.

The 2021/22 term will kick off on 10 September 2021 with the first round of the preliminaries. The group stages will start next year, February 2022.

Zimbabwe hasn’t confirmed its representatives yet but it’s likely to be FC Platinum again.