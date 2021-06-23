Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is now set to announce the Warriors squad for the COSAFA Cup after the government gave the green light to resume football.

The game was suspended two weeks ago due to the ballooning coronavirus cases in the country and this delayed the release of the national team squad.

ZIFA then applied to Government to be allowed to restart the game and was granted an exemption to resume specific activities along with nine sport codes.

The squad announcement is now expected to be held before the end of this week and the selection will be made up of fringe players who were not part of the team in the Afcon qualifiers. The camp will commence afterwards with the players expected to start reporting for duty from Sunday.

The Warriors are in Group C along with African football heavyweights Senegal, Mozambique and Namibia.

The Teranga Lions are taking part in the tournament for the first time as a guest nation.

The regional tournament will happen in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa from July 7-18.