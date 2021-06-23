The final four games of the group stages at Euro 2020 will be played this evening.

The top two teams from each group plus four best-placed second runners-up will advance to the Round of 16 and twelve teams have so far qualified.

Those that have gotten automatic qualification include Italy and Wales from Group A, Belgium and Denmark from Group B, Netherlands and Austria from Group C, and England and Croatia from Group D.

Sweden in Group E and France in Group F are also through automatic qualification despite playing two pool games while Switzerland and the Czech Republic are the first two best-placed second runners-up to have qualified.

Ukraine and Finland still face a possible progression to the knockout phase after the completion of their group matches.

Germany, Portugal and Hungary in Group F can still join France.

It also a similar situation in Group E as Spain, Slovakia and Poland are hoping to join Sweden into the Round of 16.

Fixtures:

Group E (Kick-off at 6 pm for both games)

Sweden vs Poland

Slovakia vs Spain

Group F (Kick-off at 9 pm for both games)

Portugal vs France

German vs Hungary

