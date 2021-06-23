The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that clubs will only resume training after they had completed COVID-19 tests.

Football in the country was suspended two weeks ago due to the ballooning coronavirus cases in the country.

After ZIFA was granted an exemption to resume specific activities, the Chibuku Super Cup campaign is now expected to return.

But if there a more than seven positive cases, the games will be suspended again.

A statement from the PSL reads: “Following the green light to resume the Chibuku Super Cup tournament, the PSL has informed all PSL clubs to conduct Covid-19 testing under the supervision and direction of the PSL Sports Medicine Committee before resuming training sessions.

“The Chibuku Super Cup fixtures will only be released after testing has been done and results submitted to the PSL. Matches shall be postponed if there are seven (7) or more reported cases at the same period of time.

“We urge all clubs to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

“We are grateful to the government of Zimbabwe, the Sports and Recreation Commission, ZIFA and all our partners for enabling us to resume football activities.”