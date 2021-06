UEFA have confirmed that the away goals rule will no longer be used in all its club competition starting from the 2021/22 season.

“The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions from the 2021/22 season.

Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks,” the continental governing body announced in a statement.

