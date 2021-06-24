Real Madrid have reportedly identified their next captain after Sergio Ramos’ departure was confirmed last week.

Ramos will not renew his contract when it expires this coming week and Marcelo will take over the armband. The news follows after rumours had suggested the Brazilian was also on his way out at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, the leftback, who is the current vice captain, will remain at the club next season.

“Real Madrid have never been intentioned to sell Marcelo. He’s staying and he’s considered a key player for Ancelotti’s team, the board never had any doubt.

“Marcelo is gonna be the captain next season and he’s happy to stay.”

Real Madrid have never been intentioned to sell Marcelo. He’s staying and he’s considered a key player for Ancelotti’s team, the board never had any doubt. ⚪️ #RealMadrid #Marcelo Marcelo is gonna be the captain next season and he’s happy to stay. 🇧🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

Related