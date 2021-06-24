The Warriors of Zimbabwe’s opponents at Cosafa, the Brave Warriors of Namibia, have named a provisional 30-man squad for the regional showpiece, which does not have in it, Mamelodi Sundowns gunslinger Peter Shalulile.

Zimbabwe and Namibia are in Group C of the historic 20th edition of Cosafa and will face each other on match day two on the 11th of July.

Namibia coach Bobby Samaria did not include the 27-year old Masandawana star, who scored 15 league goals for The Brazilians in the 2020/21 campaign, as he is currently injured.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, is expected to meet with his technical team today, to finalise Zimbabwe’s squad for the regional tournament.

