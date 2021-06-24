In a strange development, Mamelodi Sundowns star Aburey Ngoma recently donated a full Highlanders kit to his former school.

The 31-year old winger hails from Limpopo.

South African publication FarPost reported yesterday that Ngoma ‘partnered with his sponsor Adidas’ to donate full football equipment to his former school, Makgefola Primary in the province of Limpopo.

Among the equipment, as the pictures showed, is a full Highlanders Adidas kit with a Banc ABC logo on the front.

POSTMAN DELIVERS Mamelodi Sundowns player Aubrey Modiba partnered with his sponsor, Adidas SA to donate full football equipment to his former club Hungry Lions as well as his former Primary School, Makgefola, at his home Village of Mentz, Limpopo on Wednesday.#FARPost pic.twitter.com/uZzCcjAtpk — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) June 23, 2021

Related