Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed that Khama Billiat has started training but the player will be unavailable for selection in the team’s next assignments.

The forward suffered a leg fracture during Chiefs’ 2-1 win against Mamelodi Sundowns in late April. The setback came just weeks after he had recovered from another injury on the same area.

He missed the remainder of the PSL season and according to coach Zwane, Billiat is now working on his match fitness.

Speaking ahead of Amakhosi’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, the gaffer said: “We won’t have Khama because he is coming back to fitness after having been out for a while now, so even in the second leg I don’t think he will be ready to compete at this level.”

Chiefs welcome Wydad to FNB Stadium carrying a 1-0 lead from the first leg and keen to come out aggregate winners and proceed to the final for the first time ever.