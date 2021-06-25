Willard Katsande says he’s not worried about his future at Kaizer Chiefs but is determined to reach the CAF Champions League final.

The midfielder is among a couple of senior players whose contracts will expire at the end of this month. He has been at the club for the past decade.

Speaking to SowetanLive website, Katsande said: “We’re not even worried about what’s going to happen in terms of contracts because what’s in front of us is bigger.

“Getting to the final of the Champions League…getting the trophy is bigger than our contracts because it’d put the club on the map.”

Chiefs are on the verge of reaching their first Champions League final, thanks to the crucial away goal they scored in their 1-0 away win over Wydad Casablanca in the semifinals first leg last Saturday.

The second leg is at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).