Marshall Munetsi has returned to France to join his Stade de Reims team-mates for the pre-season.

The midfielder was in the country for the past month after the end of the 2020-21 season. He spent part of his off-season break doing charity work where he visited school students in Mabvuku, Harare who are benefiting from his Marshall Munetsi Foundation.

The 25-year old also travelled to his home village in Chikwaka, Mashonaland East to donate football kits to Kadyamadare Primary School.

Munetsi is now back in France and he took part in Reims’ first training of pre-season at Raymond Kopa Training Centre on Thursday.

The 2021/22 French Ligue 1 campaign will begin on on 7 August 2021 and Stade de Reims will face OG Nice away in their first game.

Pic Credit: Twitter/Marshall Munetsi