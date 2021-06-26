Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has been recalled to the Zambian national team for the 2021 Cosafa Cup.

Mweene last played for Chipolopolo three years ago and is one of the four goalkeepers included in the provisional squad for the tournament alongside Polokwane City’s Cyril Chibwe, Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles) and Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors).

The selection also includes several South Africa-based stars but has no players based in Europe.

Zambia, who are the defending champions, will begin their Group B campaign against Comoros Islands on July 7.

They face Madagascar three days later, before a final pool game against Malawi on June 13.

Zambia provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City, South Africa), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

Defenders: Isaac Shamujompa, Roderick Kembo (both Buildcon), Simon Silwimba, Adrian Chama (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Prosper Chiluya, Benedict Chepeshi (both Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi (Power Dynamos)

Midfielders: Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards, South Africa), Spencer Sautu, Benson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Felix Bulaya, Paul Katema (both Red Arrows), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Augustine Mulenga (AmaZulu, South Africa), Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (Zesco United), Jimmy Mukeya (NAPSA Stars)

Forwards: Moses Phiri, Rodger Kola (both Zanaco), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United, South Africa), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Justin Shonga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes)

