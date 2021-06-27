Kaizer Chiefs will now be forced to make an immediate decision on the contract issues of Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande following their qualification to the final of the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history.

The Zimbabwean duo’s current deals will expire on Wednesday, just over two weeks before the final against Al Ahly of Egypt.

As for Billiat, the club has an option to extend his contract with another season but this is a different case with Katsande.

The midfielder has no such privilege and the club need to make an outright decision in the coming days.

He has of late formed part of the team’s core in the Champions League campaign and played a pivotal role in both legs in the semifinal encounter against Wydad AC. His performances has also improved since the return of coach Stuart Baxter.

The club should now decide whether to extend the 35-year-old’s contract with a month and make him available for the game on July 17 or give him a full deal.

Reports in South Africa are suggesting that Chiefs could retain Katsande’s services for next season with Baxter willing to work with him.

The player is also hoping to get a new deal and recently declared interest to extend his stay at the Soweto giants.