The silence which engulfed Misheck Chidzambwa’s residence in Zengeza 5 yesterday when his brother Sunday arrived, told the sad story of the loss of an icon.

Sunday had gone to Nyaradzo Funeral Services to process the release of the body of his late brother, who died on Thursday at the age of 66, after a long illness.

A dejected-looking Sunday, clad in a Black Leopards Football Club blue sweater, was swamped by mourners who wanted to pay their condolences following the demise of Misheck.

Among those, were Carlos Max and Charlie Jones.

“Your friend is gone,” Sunday sadly told Arcadia United legend Jones, before the retired coach was compassionately-greeted by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa.

Misheck’s death is yet another sad story of a legend in Zimbabwean football not being given the recognition he deserves.

He was the first captain of the national team to lift a trophy, when he led the Warriors to Cesafa Cup owners at Rufaro in 1985.

As a coach, Misheck was also the first to guide Zimbabwe to a title, when under his tutelage, the Warriors lifted the Cosafa Cup in the year 2000.

In the wake of Chidzambwa’s death, legendary former Warriors star Stanford ‘Stix’ Mutizwa, admitted lack of recognition for legends of the game, something he wishes would change.

“I don’t think so,” replied Stix when asked if football legends in Zimbabwe are being given the recognition they deserve.

“We are crying every time. I think the Ministry of Sport should lobby for that in parliament so that legends can be allowed to be part of the educational system and teach football.”

Mutizwa described the late Misheck, who will be buried in Mhondoro tomorrow, as a huge loss.

Its a very big blow, taking into consideration that he has played football not only at Dynamos but also captained the national team. That alone can alone can tell you how great he was,” said Mutizwa.

”The Dynamos family has lost a legend, this is a huge loss. Dynamos have been robbed of a legend, the same applies for the nation at large,” he added.

Related