Twenty-five players have been selected in the Warriors team for the COSAFA Cup and Knox Mutizwa is among them.

The selection is mainly composed of fringe players, and the Golden Arrows striker is in the squad along with a couple of South Africa-based stars who also include goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Mutizwa’s call-up was confirmed by his club in a statement posted on Social Media.

Knox Mutizwa has been called up for National Duty from 27 June to 19 July as Zimabawe take on Senegal, Mozambique and Namibia in a number of COSAFA Tournament games.

US-based midfielder Nyasha Dube is also in the squad for the COSAFA Cup.

Dube plays for Little Rock Rangers in the US League Two, which is the fourth division in the American football system.

The twenty-four year old, who is the son of coach Nation Dube, has never represented the country.

The squad announcement is expected to happen on Sunday with the camp set to commence on the following day.

The tournament will start on 6 July to the 18th of the month in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

The Warriors are in Group C along with Namibia, Mozambique and guests Senegal.