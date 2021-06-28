Belgian side Anderlecht have announced the departure of Warriors captain Knowledge Musona, who will now join Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai FC.

“Knowledge Musona will play for Al-Tai FC next season,” announced the club via a statement.

“Musona (31) came over from Ostend in 2019. The last year and a half he was loaned to KAS Eupen, where he played 33 games and scored 9 times. Now he moves to Al-Tai FC, which just got promoted to the MBS League in Saudi Arabia.

Sporting wishes Knowledge all the best for the rest of his career.”

The future of the Aces Youth Academy graduate had, for months, been a subject of debate following the expiration of his loan spell at Eupen at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were reportedly interested in him but none of them could afford him, according to the player’s agent Mike Makaab.