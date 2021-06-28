The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup campaign is set to return this week after it had been suspended due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The games will begin on Wednesday starting with Group 1 matches between ZPC Kariba vs Harare City and Yadah vs CAPS United.

Dynamos will face Herentals on Thursday in the only game of the day.

The rest of the fixtures will commence over the weekend with all six games across Group 2, 3 and 4 to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are Matchday 6 fixtures:

MATCH DAY 6 (GROUP 1)

Wednesday 30 June 2021

ZPC Kariba FC v Harare City FC National Sports Stadium – 1100hrs

Yadah FC v Caps United FC National Sports Stadium – 1500 hrs

Thursday 1 July 2021

Dynamos FC v Herentals FC National Sports Stadium – 1300hrs

MATCH DAY 6 (GROUPS 2, 3 & 4)

Saturday 3 July 2021

Triangle United FC vs Ngezi Platinum Stars FC Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs

Black Rhinos FC vs Tenax CS FC Sakubva Stadium – 1300 hrs

Chicken Inn FC vs Bulawayo City FC Barbourfields Stadium – 1500hrs

Sunday 4 July 2021

FC Platinum vs Whawha FC Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs

Highlanders FC vs Bulawayo Chiefs FC Barbourfields Stadium – 1300hrs

Cranborne Bullets FC vs Manica Diamonds FC Sakubva Stadium – 1500hrs