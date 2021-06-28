The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup campaign is set to return this week after it had been suspended due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.
The games will begin on Wednesday starting with Group 1 matches between ZPC Kariba vs Harare City and Yadah vs CAPS United.
Dynamos will face Herentals on Thursday in the only game of the day.
The rest of the fixtures will commence over the weekend with all six games across Group 2, 3 and 4 to be played on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are Matchday 6 fixtures:
MATCH DAY 6 (GROUP 1)
Wednesday 30 June 2021
ZPC Kariba FC v Harare City FC National Sports Stadium – 1100hrs
Yadah FC v Caps United FC National Sports Stadium – 1500 hrs
Thursday 1 July 2021
Dynamos FC v Herentals FC National Sports Stadium – 1300hrs
MATCH DAY 6 (GROUPS 2, 3 & 4)
Saturday 3 July 2021
Triangle United FC vs Ngezi Platinum Stars FC Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs
Black Rhinos FC vs Tenax CS FC Sakubva Stadium – 1300 hrs
Chicken Inn FC vs Bulawayo City FC Barbourfields Stadium – 1500hrs
Sunday 4 July 2021
FC Platinum vs Whawha FC Mandava Stadium – 1100hrs
Highlanders FC vs Bulawayo Chiefs FC Barbourfields Stadium – 1300hrs
Cranborne Bullets FC vs Manica Diamonds FC Sakubva Stadium – 1500hrs