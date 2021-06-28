The Warriors have started their preparations for the COSAFA Cup but six players were yet to report for duty on the first day of camp.

The absent players are all based outside the country and include Kevin Moyo and Jimmy Dzingai, who play in Zambia, Knox Mutizwa and Evans Rusike (South Africa), Jonah Fabisch (Germany) and Nyasha Dube (USA).

The national team is camping in Harare, and twenty-five players were selected for the tournament.

Zimbabwe is in Group C along with Mozambique, Namibia and guests Senegal.

The competition is scheduled to start on the 6th of July, and runs until the 18th of the month in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

List of players currently in camp

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF).

Defenders: MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah Stars), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs),

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Richard Hachiro (Caps United).

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs).

Players yet to report for duty:

Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana), Kelvin Moyo (Nkana), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Evans Rusike.