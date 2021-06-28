COSAFA has confirmed that the 2021 edition of the COSAFA Cup will go on as scheduled despite latest lockdown regulations in South Africa.

The country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that they have moved back to level four of lockdown after a surge in Covid-19 cases. The development threatened the hosting of the regional tournament, less than two weeks before it starts.

But an updated Government Gazette has stated that professional sports events around the country may continue, as long as the appropriate precautions are put in place.

And according to COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes, measures, like a bio-secure environment, have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The restrictions on inter-provincial travel does not apply to transit through OR TAMBO International Airport in Johannesburg, and travel for the purposes of business is permitted,”Destombes said.

“COSAFA has already put in place strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all role players, including operating within a bio-bubble and playing matches behind closed doors.”

The tournament will be hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay from the 6th of July until the 18th of the month.