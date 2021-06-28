Following the release of the 25-man squad for the COSAFA Cup, the Warriors are expected to start camp on Monday.

The national side will then travel to South Africa at least four days before the tournament starts and undergo COVID-19 protocols for the tournament.

Tournament format and dates:

This year’s edition will have a new format with twelve teams split into three groups of four. The top side in each pool, as well as the best runner up, will advance to the semifinals. There will be no plate competition.

The semifinal stage is scheduled to start on the 16th of July with the winner of Group A set to play the best placed 2nd runner-up while Group B winners will face Group C winners.

The final will happen on the 18th at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to close the tournament.

The tournament will take place from July 7-18 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Warriors Fixture schedule:

Zimbabwe are among the twelve teams taking part in the tournament and were placed in Group C.

The Warriors will start their campaign on the 8th against Mozambique at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium. They will face Namibia three days later in their second match before wrapping it up with a game against Senegal on the 14th.

The West Africans are this year’s guest nation and will participate in the competition for the first time.

Warriors Squad:



Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF).

Defenders: MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Kelvin Moyo (Nkana), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah Stars), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana).

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Richard Hachiro (Caps United).

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Evans Rusike.

Other groups:

Group A has hosts South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana while Group B has defending champions Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar and Comoros.