England beat German 2-0 to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020.

The Three Lions will meet Ukraine who became the final team to get through into the last 8 round after edging past Sweden.

Elsewhere, Belgium will face Italy in Munich, Switzerland take on Spain in St Petersburg and Czech Republic lock horns with Denmark in Baku.

Both Euro 2020 semi-finals and the final will be held at Wembley.

Euro 2020 quarter-final fixtures

Friday, July 2

Switzerland v Spain (6pm) – St Petersburg

Belgium v Italy (9pm) – Munich

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic v Denmark (6pm) – Baku

Ukraine v England (9pm) – Rome

*All times CAT

