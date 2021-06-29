The Premier Soccer League has made a change to the midweek Chibuku Super Cup fixtures after postponing the game between ZPC Kariba and Harare City.

The match was supposed to take place on Wednesday in Harare to mark the return of football in the country after it had been suspended two weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by the PSL has confirmed that the postponement of the match was necessitated by the need for ZPC Kariba players and staff to undergo the mandatory isolation before playing their games.

The club is based in Kariba which is under a localised lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The game will now be played on Wednesday, next week.

“The Chibuku Super Cup match between ZPC Kariba and Harare City has been postponed to Wednesday 7 July 2021,” reads the statement by the PSL.

“This has been necessitated by the need for ZPC Kariba FC players and officials to comply with the COVID-19 protocols regarding self-isolation.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the midweek fixtures will go on as scheduled.

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures:

MATCH DAY 6 (GROUP 1)

Wednesday 30 June 2021

Yadah FC v Caps United FC National Sports Stadium – 1500 hrs

Thursday 1 July 2021

Dynamos FC v Herentals FC National Sports Stadium – 1300hrs