Two match officials will represent Zimbabwe at the 2021 Cosafa Cup to be played in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa from July 6-18.

Referee Brighton Chimene and assistant referee Brighton Nyika are among the twenty-three match officials that will take charge of the games at the tournament.

There is female representation on the panel as South African referee Akhona Makalima will officiate some games, along with assistants Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) and Paulina Joel (Namibia).

COSAFA CUP REFEREES

Abongile Tom (South Africa)

Akhona Makalima (South Africa)

Antonio Dungula (Angola)

Artur Adriano Vaz Joao Alfinar (Mozambique)

Athoumani Mohamed (Comoros)

Audrick Nkole (Zambia)

Brighton Chimene (Zimbabwe)

Eldrick Adelaide (Seychelles)

Andofetra Rakotojaona (Madagascar)

Keabetswe Dintwa (Botswana)

Osiase Koto (Lesotho)

Sabelo Sibandze (Eswatini)

COSAFA CUP ASSISTANT REFEREES

Brighton Nyika (Zimbabwe)

Diana Chikotesha (Zambia)

Elphas Sitole (South Africa)

Ivanildo Meirelles De Sanches Lopes (Angola)

Lucky Kegakologetswe (Botswana)

Paulina Joel (Namibia)

Petros Mzikayifani Mbingo (Eswatini)

Singeve Sem (Namibia)

Siza Dlangamandla (Lesotho)

Venestancio Cossa (Mozambique)

Joseph Nyauti (Malawi)