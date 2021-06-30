Kaizer Chiefs have moved to secure the future of Khama Billiat after the club exercised the one-year option on the contract, Daily Sun newspaper has claimed.

The forward’s three-year deal was set to expire today.

The publication adds that Chiefs have also activated the similar clause in the contract of Lebogang Manyama while Bernard Parker and Philani Zulu have been offered one-month deals to cover until the team’s Champions League final against Al Ahly on July 17.

The situation on Willard Katsande is still unclear but other reports have claimed that the player will be given a new one-year deal.

When asked for a comment, Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa said the club’s focus right now is on the Champions League final.

“We will let you know,” Maphosa said. “For now, we are focused on the on the final. I ca assure you that we’ll have a full squad for the final.”

Related